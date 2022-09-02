Birch Road, a chain of members-only, clubhouse-style venues, will be opening its newest location in Denver next week, offering a unique way for Denverites to get their social fill.
"Designed by Denver-based Scout Interiors, the 3,300-square-foot space features the storage cellar, tasting bar, dining room, private event space, and lounge area – plus a 2,500-square-foot dog-friendly outdoor patio – with an assortment of seating arrangements for a variety of group sizes and events," the release said.
The clubhouse's membership program is similar to that of a gym or co-working space, designed to encourage community and relationship building. The location can be used for both casual nights with friends, and larger events.
"Birch Road aims to create a space that gives people the greatest opportunities to lean into relationships around the basic premise that good drinks and good conversation are the best path to community. Democratizing the private club experience, Birch Road eliminates the barriers for people to join a private social club and encourages a community that is not like-minded, but incredibly diverse and a reflection of the city," Clubhouse officials said.
For $105 per month, members will also have access to an array of amenities, including finger print access to the clubhouse, a personal locker, access to the temperature-controlled bottle storage cellar, a lounge and tasting room, and full access to the Birch Road pantry.
"There are no bartenders, no TVs, no reservations required, and no corkage fees nor bills at the end of the night. Rooted in the belief that the best path to the community is through good drinks and good conversation, Birch Road welcomes members to take more time focused on what matters most: the people at their table," the release said.
For more information visit the Birch Road website, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.