For the right buyer, a recently listed condo in Denver might be worth looking into.
The one-bedroom, one-bathroom Capitol Hill-area condo has been listed for $252,000, but it comes with a host of problems that are outlined on its Zillow posting.
"This Capitol Hill Condominium has potential. However, it has some issues," the property overview reads.
According to Zillow, it has been tagged by the City & County of Denver as meth-contaminated.
According to a report by the University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus, the level of meth contamination necessary for a residential home to be considered contaminated is 0.5 micrograms of meth per 100 square centimeters.
In its current state, the condo is not livable.
"The current inspection company says the kitchen will need to be gutted and kitchen appliances replaced. The living room and bathroom are still above required levels and will need to get cleaned and re-tested. Buyer will need to pay the cost of additional testing and whatever fees are required by City and County of Denver to remove the tag," the overview reads.
In order to bring the home back into compliance, the assistance of a licensed and certified industrial hygienists will be needed, according to Zillow.
There is also reportedly a $32,000 lien on the home for unpaid home owner's association fees that will need to be paid by the buyer.
Still, with a median condo price of $350,000 in Denver, as of February 2023 (Redfin), the $252,000 price tag on this condo significantly cheaper.
Find more information on the listing here.
(1) comment
It's listed at the price of condos for that building. This better be a no-go for the owner trying to get out of $32k in back dues. This needs to be $100k less to be worth it for anyone looking to buy. It's 562 sqft of meth contamination. Hopefully, the ventilation system is not connected to other units in that building or they're all contaminated. Yikes!!
