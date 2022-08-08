Bustang, the Colorado-based intercity bus service, has recently announced the return of its 'Bustang to Broncos' bus service, which will bring fans from several areas around the state to the Mile High Stadium for the highly anticipated 2022-2023 Denver Broncos football season.
This year, Bustang is offering service from Denver, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins to the Mile High Stadium for just $15 roundtrip.
"As we begin our sixth season of 'Bustang to Broncos,' we’ve been very pleased with how popular the service is for fans, with full buses for all regular season games and most of the preseason games," said the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake said in a news release.
"The convenience of having a parking location close to the stadium, along with an arrival about 90 minutes before kick-off provides time to enjoy the pre-game festivities," she said.
According to the release, all buses are equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access.
"Bustang to Broncos is an excellent transportation alternative for fans. In addition to having a designated driver, it also enhances safety and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by cutting the number of vehicles traveling to and from the stadium," Blake said.
Find the 'Bustang to Broncos' preseason schedule below:
Bustang to Broncos Preseason Service
Saturday, Aug. 13: Denver vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m. kickoff
Saturday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m. kickoff
Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High
2:45 p.m. Departure: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride
3:00 p.m. Departure: Downtown Terminal
3:15 p.m. Departure: Woodmen Road Park & Ride
3:40 p.m. Departure: Monument Park & Ride
5:30 p.m. Arrival at Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A
Fort Collins to Empower Field at Mile High
3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center
3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride
4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride
5:30 p.m. Arrival: Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A
Empower Field at Mile High to Colorado Springs
10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A
12:10 a.m. Arrival: Monument Park & Ride
12:25 a.m. Arrival: Woodmen Road Park & Ride
12:40 a.m. Arrival: Downtown Terminal
12:50 a.m. Arrival: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride
Empower Field at Mile High to Fort Collins
10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A
11:45 p.m. Arrival: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride
12 a.m. Arrival: Harmony Road Park & Ride
12:25 a.m. Arrival: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center
For more information or purchase tickets visit the Bustang website, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.