A huge flag is brought out during the National Anthem before the start the Denver Broncos season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Denver. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)

 Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette

Bustang, the Colorado-based intercity bus service, has recently announced the return of its 'Bustang to Broncos' bus service, which will bring fans from several areas around the state to the Mile High Stadium for the highly anticipated 2022-2023 Denver Broncos football season. 

This year, Bustang is offering service from Denver, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins to the Mile High Stadium for just $15 roundtrip. 

"As we begin our sixth season of 'Bustang to Broncos,' we’ve been very pleased with how popular the service is for fans, with full buses for all regular season games and most of the preseason games," said the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake said in a news release. 

"The convenience of having a parking location close to the stadium, along with an arrival about 90 minutes before kick-off provides time to enjoy the pre-game festivities," she said. 

According to the release, all buses are equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access. 

"Bustang to Broncos is an excellent transportation alternative for fans. In addition to having a designated driver, it also enhances safety and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by cutting the number of vehicles traveling to and from the stadium," Blake said. 

Find the 'Bustang to Broncos' preseason schedule below:

Bustang to Broncos Preseason Service  

Saturday, Aug. 13: Denver vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m. kickoff

Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High

2:45 p.m. Departure: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

3:00 p.m. Departure: Downtown Terminal

3:15 p.m. Departure: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

3:40 p.m. Departure: Monument Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival at Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A

Fort Collins to Empower Field at Mile High

3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride

4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival: Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A

Empower Field at Mile High to Colorado Springs

10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A

12:10 a.m. Arrival: Monument Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

12:40 a.m. Arrival: Downtown Terminal

12:50 a.m. Arrival: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High to Fort Collins

10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A

11:45 p.m. Arrival: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

12 a.m. Arrival: Harmony Road Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

For more information or purchase tickets visit the Bustang website, here

