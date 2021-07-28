Burn restrictions are rapidly changing across several popular Colorado mountain counties this summer.
Here's some of the latest changes from around the state:
Grand County will increase fire restrictions to Stage 2 beginning on Friday due to what officials are calling "continued exceptionally warm dry weather conditions and increasing fire danger." These heightened restrictions include all National Forest lands as well as campgrounds, backcountry sites, and developed recreation sites.
On Friday, national forest and grassland lands in Weld and Larimer counties will move to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Boulder, Clear Creek, and Gilpin counties will push into state 1 fire restrictions, including all national forest lands. National forest lands within the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests in Jefferson and Park counties are also included in this move.
More than 20 counties are highlighted in blue on the map below, indicating current restrictions are in place. Information on fire restrictions and bans can change rapidly. The most current map can be found here.
“Anytime you light a fire, you own the fire,” El Paso County Deputy Fire Warden Kevin Junglen told KKTV. “If [fire] escapes you are on the hook for that, there’s also jail time in fines.”
In some areas, campfires will soon be permitted again. Pitkin County will rescind Stage 1 fire restrictions for all lands within the mountain county on midnight Friday, July 30, 2021. Summit and Mesa Counties will also turn back the dial, moving out of Stage 1 fire restrictions on Friday.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Lifted Friday https://t.co/zn4EuPsvuw— Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) July 28, 2021
Pitkin Community Alert: https://t.co/d3pXxelgag Please open the link for information regarding the Removal of Fire Restrictions.— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 27, 2021
07-27-2021 15:48:58 D2/D5
San Miguel will pull back Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on Friday, with the exception of Telluride.
Effective 1201am this Friday, Stage 1 fire restrictions will be rescinded for the rest of the county. East County (TFPD) restrictions were rescinded last Friday. Note: the Town of Telluride is staying in Stage 1 - - contact Town directly regarding its restrictions.— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) July 28, 2021
Everyone should remain vigilant, adhere to fire safety rules, and report all smoke and fire to 911 immediately,” stated Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo. “The National Weather Service forecast calls for a drying trend in mid-August. We will continue to monitor the ERC and weather data weekly and make adjustments as warranted.
Editor's Note: Help keep Colorado safe from wildfires. Remember to always check local burn bans and fire danger before starting a campfire.
Always check local conditions. pic.twitter.com/Mcnmvawdxc— USFS Rocky Mountains (@USFSRockyMtns) July 21, 2021
