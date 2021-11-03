A suspect fleeing the site of a burglary in Colorado died after crashing a stolen vehicle into a ravine, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 7:20PM on Tuesday night, authorities were notified of a burglary-in-progress in the area of Glenwood Springs. When the burglary was interrupted, the suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, headed up 4 Mile Road. After reaching the point where 4 Mile Road hits Sunlight Mountain Resort, the suspect turned around and headed back down the same route at a high rate of speed.
Ultimately, the vehicle left the road and crashed into a ravine. The suspect was not being chased by law enforcement.
When the wreck occurred, deputies issued something called a 'reverse 911 call,' notifying those in the surrounding area to stay inside with their homes and vehicles secured. The fear was that the burglary suspect could be fleeing the scene of the crash on foot.
Upon investigation, the suspect was located at the scene of the crash. It is assumed no other suspects were involved.
While deputies responded to the incident, it is reported that no active chase between the suspect and law enforcement occurred.
The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time and the burglary case and accident remain under investigation.
