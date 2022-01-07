The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a house in Golden, Colorado last November.
The burglary occurred on November 27, at the 600 block of Kinnikinnik Hill, officials say. The suspect reportedly got away with several items, some of which were later found in a secluded area near the victim's home.
Deputies set up a game camera where the stolen items were found in hopes that the suspect would eventually try to retrieve them. The camera caught photos of one man at the scene.
in case the suspect returned to collect them. This individual was captured by the game cam. If you can identify this man please call our tip line at 303-271-5612 or @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP (7867). pic.twitter.com/XA9ppmyTrQ— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 7, 2022
If you have any information on this incident or can identify the man in the photos, contact detectives at 303-271-5612 or contact crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.