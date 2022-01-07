Burglar

Photo courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a house in Golden, Colorado last November. 

The burglary occurred on November 27, at the 600 block of Kinnikinnik Hill, officials say. The suspect reportedly got away with several items, some of which were later found in a secluded area near the victim's home.

Deputies set up a game camera where the stolen items were found in hopes that the suspect would eventually try to retrieve them. The camera caught photos of one man at the scene. 

If you have any information on this incident or can identify the man in the photos, contact detectives at 303-271-5612 or contact crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

