For a limited time, residents and visitors of Colorado Springs will be able to test their skills on the ice with an upcoming downtown experience that's sure to be a blast.
An exciting addition to Colorado's off-the-slopes winter recreation options, 'bumper cars on ice' installations have started to pop up around the state in recent years and the newest one is coming to Olympic City, USA.
Set to be hosted on the 'Skate in the Park' rink at Acacia Park in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs, rink times designated for bumper cars on ice will be available in February. The cost will be $10 for a 12-minute ride, but private sessions can also be reserved on certain days.
Make sure you plan ahead – bumper cars are only on the ice at certain times.
Find more information about visiting the Acacia Park ice rink here. Other activities offered include ice skating and pond hockey.
