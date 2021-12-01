Cherry Creek State Park. Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Cherry Creek State Park. Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

According to a report from The Denver Channel, a hiker at the Denver metro-area Cherry Creek State Park reports that bullets flew by him while he was on the trail last Sunday.

The man was downrange from the Family Shooting Center at the park, which is presumably where the bullets would have come from.

According to the report, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the situation, taking safety matters at their shooting ranges very seriously.

Video from the scene is included in the full report from Denver Channel, found below:

The Family Shooting Center, found at Cherry Creek State Park, is a full service public outdoor range that offers pistol shooting, rifle shooting, shotgun shooting, and archery.

The map below shows where the Family Shooting Center is located in proximity to the greater Cherry Creek State Park.

This image shows where the Family Shooting Center is located in relation to the rest of Cherry Creek State Park. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

This image shows where the Family Shooting Center is located in relation to the rest of Cherry Creek State Park. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

This next map shows where the shooting center is located in proximity to surrounding trails, seen as light brown lines. Satellite imagery appears to show that shooters on the range attempt to hit targets placed downrange in the south/southeast direction.

This image shows the location of trails around the Family Shooting Center, as seen as light brown lines. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

This image shows the location of trails around the Family Shooting Center, as seen as light brown lines. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

Dozens of shooting and archery ranges exist around the state, some of which are found on Colorado Parks and Wildlife managed land. Some of these ranges can be seen on the map below:

There are a number of safety rules that all gun owners and target shooters should follow, including to always be certain about their target and what is behind it. Bullets will often pass through targets with ease, which is why gun ranges generally have some sort of backdrop, often a dirt hill.

Find the 'golden rules' of gun safety and tips for the shooting range here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.