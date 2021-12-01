According to a report from The Denver Channel, a hiker at the Denver metro-area Cherry Creek State Park reports that bullets flew by him while he was on the trail last Sunday.
The man was downrange from the Family Shooting Center at the park, which is presumably where the bullets would have come from.
According to the report, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the situation, taking safety matters at their shooting ranges very seriously.
Video from the scene is included in the full report from Denver Channel, found below:
The Family Shooting Center, found at Cherry Creek State Park, is a full service public outdoor range that offers pistol shooting, rifle shooting, shotgun shooting, and archery.
The map below shows where the Family Shooting Center is located in proximity to the greater Cherry Creek State Park.
This next map shows where the shooting center is located in proximity to surrounding trails, seen as light brown lines. Satellite imagery appears to show that shooters on the range attempt to hit targets placed downrange in the south/southeast direction.
Dozens of shooting and archery ranges exist around the state, some of which are found on Colorado Parks and Wildlife managed land. Some of these ranges can be seen on the map below:
There are a number of safety rules that all gun owners and target shooters should follow, including to always be certain about their target and what is behind it. Bullets will often pass through targets with ease, which is why gun ranges generally have some sort of backdrop, often a dirt hill.
Find the 'golden rules' of gun safety and tips for the shooting range here.
