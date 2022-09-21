According to a report from the Colorado Sun, a bull moose died earlier this week after getting tangled in snowmaking electrical cords at Keystone Resort. The moose died from stress and physical exertion resulting from getting stuck and trying to escape, something called "capture myopathy."
Read the full in-depth report about the incident and see a video of the bull moose being removed from the ensnarement here.
This incident serves as an important reminder to always keep possible hazards out of areas where wildlife might be passing through. In residential areas, this could mean clotheslines, sporting nets, uncovered hot tubs and pools, uncovered window wells, and more. Take a moment to scan your property for potential hazards that an animal might get caught in and it could save a life.
