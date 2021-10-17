Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers responded to the a call regarding a large bull elk who was tangled in a the fence of a Jefferson County home.
Photos posted by CPW show the bull's face nearly completely covered by the netting of the fence, and unable to free himself.
Officers tranquilized the animal and were eventually able to get him untangled.
Luckily this animal survived, but every year CPW gets reports of deer and elk that have died after becoming stuck in fences or in items that prevent them from eating, records show.
"During winter, deer and elk have little to eat and live off the fat stores they’ve gained during the warm months. The animals can lose 20-30 percent of their body weight during the winter. Consequently, they have few calories to spare and they are especially vulnerable in stressful situation," CPW said in a previous news release about tangle hazards.
Elk are on the move this time of year looking for potential mates. Since we share space with these and other wild animals, it is important to take precautions in order to avoid situations like this one from happening.
CPW recommends that you remove tangle hazards like hammocks, hanging lights and other items that elk or deer can get stuck in after you are done using them.
If you see an animal tangled or stuck anywhere, do not approach and immediately contact CPW.
