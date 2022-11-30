It's unclear exactly what resulted in a buck crashing through a Colorado Springs basement window on Tuesday, but Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder has a few guesses.
"Maybe the buck saw its reflection in the window. Or maybe it was in a fight and lost," said Sauder of the bloody incident.
Either way, officials think mule deer rut is to blame for the buck crashing through a basement window and into what appears to be an office space. According to officials, mating season is underway, which can trigger aggressive behavior as bucks try to drive off rivals from potential mates. The bucks sharpen their antlers on trees and spar, with this sparring possibly behind what sent the buck on a painful crash through glass. There's a high possibility that the buck saw his own face in the glass and perceived a mistaken threat, lowering his crown and charging.
Images from the scene show blood on the floor of the office space, presumably from injuries the buck sustained while crashing through the glass. Apparent scat can also be seen.
When wildlife officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to sedate the buck. Once darted, the animal tried to flee, knocking over a flower vase and adding to the mess.
Eventually, the drugs set in and the buck calmed down, allowing for officials to treat wounds the animal had sustained.
Once wounds were treated, Sauder and CPW biologist Ty Woodward carried the animal outside for release. Tranquilizer reversal drugs were administered and the buck eventually woke up and limped off.
During rut, it's important to give deer extra space. While it's never smart to approach, touch, or feed a wild animal, behavior of that nature can be even more dangerous during mating season and the heightened aggression that comes with it.
There's probably not much that could have been done to prevent this chance situation. If you happen to find yourself in a situation like this, call local wildlife officials and let them determine how to proceed.
