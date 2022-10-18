According to Wyoming's Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, two hunters traveling in a Ford F150 with Colorado plates brutally assaulted two other hunters in the Shale Creek area of Greys River on the afternoon of October 15, located about 60 miles north of the town of Kemmerer.
A report from the Cowboy State Daily describes the assailants as drunk, having accused the victims of stealing an elk carcass that the suspects had supposedly killed earlier that day. At the time of the assault, the victims did not have an elk carcass with them.
One of the men that was assaulted was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he remained two days later. The Cowboy Star Daily report further clarifies that one victim had several fractures on his jaw, along with other injuries, and will likely need surgery.
The suspects were described as white males, both approximately 5' 9" with dark hair – one with straight hair and one with wavy hair. One suspect was estimated to be in his late-20s to early-30s, while the other was estimated to be in his late-30s. The younger suspect had a possible scope injury on his nose and eyebrow.
While two suspects were described, additional people may have been involved or at the scene. A 2000s matte black Toyota Tacoma and a 2000s white GMC with aftermarket fender flares darker than the vehicle were also described in a press release on the matter, though their relation to the incident is unclear.
It is requested that anyone with information related to the case contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 307-885-5231.
Can't go anywhere without some jackleg showing his behind these days. Just read where they found four cyclists shot, dismembered and thrown into a river in Oklahoma. Never know what will set off some people. Just about need to carry a firearm anywhere remote these days.
