According to South Metro Fire Rescue, a brush fire has sparked in the area of Centennial's Eaglecrest High School, reported at 9:56 AM. Smoke is visible in the surrounding area, resulting in concern and questions from the public.

In a 10:19 update, it was reported that the fire has been contained with no injuries and no damage to property. Lingering smoke may be visible as the fire is fully cleaned up. Details about the size of the blaze were not released, though given the quick containment, it is likely small.

While this brush fire has yet to result in damage, it does serve as a reminder that fire danger still exists in Colorado, even as snow starts to fall. Parts of Colorado remain quite dry, thanks to dwindling precipitation that has occurred over the past few weeks.

Be fire smart, regardless of the season in Colorado. Always check your vehicle for dragging items that could create a roadside spark and never park a hot vehicle on tall grass.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

