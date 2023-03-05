A brush fire, aided by gusty wind and low humidity, burned approximately 1000 acres of land just south of Las Animas on Sunday, according to officials from the La Junta Fire Department.
Firefighting crews from La Junta were called to assist on the blaze, which was located near Purgatory River, at around 12:10 PM.
"Very strong winds and low humidity made this fire move very fast. An out building and a railroad bridge burned as well. The head of the fire was finally stopped with the help of a few farmers and their tractors and discs," officials from the fire department said in a Facebook post at around 5 PM.
According to a report by KRDO, Las Animas Fire Chief Jim Pryor has reported that the fire burned around 1,000 acres, and was 90 percent contained by 3 PM.
Teams from Las Animas fire was Lamar City Fire, Prowers County Fire, Wiley Fire, Hasty McClave Fire, Rocky Ford Fire, Manzanola Fire, and Sugar City Fire also responded.
