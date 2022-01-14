More strong winds are hitting southeast Colorado on Friday, resulting in what Colorado State Patrol is calling "brownout conditions."
Multiple highways have been impacted by the strong winds, which are blowing dust, tumbleweeds, and debris. This has created hazardous driving conditions, with strong winds also a cause for concern for high-profile vehicles, already having flipped at least one semi.
A few of the impacted highways include Highway 50, Highway 287, and Highway 40, but impacts are being seen in Cheyenne, Baca, and Bent counties and beyond.
Winds are expected to hit 60 to 70 miles per hour in the southeastern corner of the state, with winds above 50 miles per hour expected along the Eastern Plains.
Meanwhile, snow is starting to hit I-25 on the stretch between Colorado Springs and Denver, which could also cause travel concerns.
