Per a report from Sports Illustrated, Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks was arrested in Hallendale, Florida on Saturday for multiple crimes. Hicks allegedly had an expired driver's license, failed to stop at a stop sign, and had a concealed firearm without a permit.
Denver's KDVR reports that Hicks was pulled over around 7:36 PM on April 1 after failing to stop at a stop sign, followed by officers noting a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. Hicks reportedly told officers there was no marijuana in the car, but that he had smoked "a few days prior." Officers proceeded to search the vehicle, finding a marijuana cigarette, baggies containing marijuana, and the concealed firearm. With two other passengers in the vehicle, an inability to determine who owned the marijuana resulted in no drug-related charge.
Denver Gazette reports that Hicks has since posted bond and that he is a native of nearby Miami. The Broncos spokesperson did not immediately provide a comment on the 2022 draft pick, who played in two games as a rookie.
Prior to being drafted in the 7th-round by the Broncos, Hicks played collegiate football for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Hicks' most serious charge, related to the firearm, is a third-degree felony in Florida. Florida recently made headlines when Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will allow for Florida residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, though this law will not go into effect until July 1.
Reporting published in 2021 by Business Insider states that the NFL has decided not to test players for marijuana consumption during the offseason.
Let him go. He wants to play gunslinger. Broncos need ballplayers.
