The Venardos Circus, a unique Broadway-Style circus is coming to Colorado this summer with more than 20 legendary performances. 

Don't expect any lions, tigers, bears, or elephants. The entire show is animal-free, featuring a talented cast of aerialists, acrobats, comedians, magicians, dancers, jugglers, and more.

It was created by former Ringling Brothers Ringmaster, Kevin Venardos and described as “The American Circus with the heart of a Broadway Show."

The signature red-and-white tents will be setting up in three cities across Colorado's Front Range, including Littleton, Longmont, and Colorado Springs. See the full details listed below.

Littleton

Wednesday, July 14th through Sunday, July 25th at Aspen Grove located at 7301 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton.

Longmont

Wednesday, July 28th through Sunday, August 8th at Outworld Brewing located at 1725 Vista View Drive in Longmont.

Colorado Springs

Wednesday, August 11th through Sunday, Aug 22nd at FH Beerworks located at 2490 North Powers Frontage Road in Colorado Springs.

The main event lasts about 90 minutes with a 10-minute intermission. Concession stands are filled with circus classics, such as cotton candy, hot dogs, snow cones, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Circus performance times vary by date and location. Tickets are $15 for children ages 12 and under, $25 for adults, $35 for VIP premium seating, and $45 for VIP front-row seating. For more details and ticketing, please visit VenardosCircus.com.

