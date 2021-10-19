The country has been at odds about the possible whereabouts of Brian Laundrie since his disappearance on September 13 following the highly-publicized disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, later found dead from strangulation. With Laundrie now missing for over a month, a number of theories have been proposed, with one popular thought being that he is dead. Internet sleuths now claim that social media evidence indicates that Laundrie might be alive, after all.
Instagram user @shaynahdodge recently posted a claim that Brian Laundrie's Pinterest account shows an increase in the number of people he follows – up one to 146 from 145 on September 18. The latest update now shows activity on October 15. In theory, in order for an account to increase the number of people the account is following, someone with the password must be using it – presumably Laundrie.
Granted, activity on the account doesn't prove that Brian Laundrie is the one using it, despite it being his personal account. Perhaps the account was hacked or perhaps someone else has the password. Either way, the development is sure to get the Internet talking.
An official statement has yet to be made.
The country remains very interested in where Brian Laundrie might be, with authorities getting a number of reported sightings – most, if not all, of which are of look-a-likes. In a recent incident, one sighting led to a man resembling Laundrie being ambushed by US Marshals with riot shields and handguns on the Appalachian Trail.
