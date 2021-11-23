The attorney representing the Laundrie family has released Brian Laundrie's cause of death following the discovery of his body on October 21. Brian Laundrie was involved in a homicide case that made headlines across the nation after he returned to his home state of Florida following the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during a long-term road trip. Petito's body was found days after the disappearance of Brian Laundrie, with her cause of death being ruled a homicide and Laundrie later being called a 'person of interest.'
According to the Laundrie attorney, Brian Laundrie died due to a single gunshot wound to the head, indicating suicide.
Laundrie's body was found more than a month after he was last seen, located in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which is connected to Florida's Carlton Reserve.
An initial autopsy had been conducted on Laundrie's body, though it was inconclusive. A forensic anthropologist then analyzed his remains, according to a report from NBC.
