Denver International Airport is the third-busiest airport in the world, but it wasn't always the city's biggest travel hub. Prior to 1996, Stapleton International Airport, located just 20 miles away, was the primary airport of Denver. Today, the iconic, now-defunct airport building is home to a new aviation-themed brew pub called FlyteCo Tower, operated by FlyteCo Brewing.
“The execution of making this space our own, while respecting its rich history turned out better than we ever could have expected,” said Eric Serani, co-owner of FlyteCo Tower, in a news release.
“From the on-loan Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum exhibits to a pilot beer program to beloved family-friendly games, the new location is an all-day destination for people of all ages," he said.
According to FlyteCo officials, FlyteCo Tower is a brewery, restaurant, coffee bar, and entertainment venue. The location offers a full food and drink menu and later this year, will start on-site brewing operations.
"FlyteCo Tower’s menu features upscale twists on traditional bar food, such as crispy prosciutto deviled eggs and wonton-wrapped fried pickles, as well as a variety of salads, classic sandwiches, burgers, desserts, and a kids’ menu. The menu is anchored by its extensive pizza menu, made possible by a newly installed pizza oven," the release said.
The 20,000-square-foot space also includes six bowling lanes, 18 holes of mini golf, a full arcade, and an array of lawn games. Guests can also enjoy the brewery's three levels and large outdoor patio.
"FlyteCo’s background is deeply rooted in aviation – two out of the three owners are pilots and the original brewery features many show-stopping airborne design elements, including a salvaged plane wing and a full-size replication of a Boeing 737 fuselage," it said.
The brewery officially opened on August 13. For more information visit the FlyteCo Brewing website here.
(1) comment
I’ll not pretend Stapleton didn’t need to be replaced, but I liked the convenience of being much closer to downtown and my home back then. Travel in general was much less of a cattle call.
Of course, far fewer people could afford to fly then.
