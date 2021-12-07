Come summer of 2022, Denver beer lovers will have a new option for brews in the Central Park neighborhood.
Aviation-themed FlyteCo Brewing is moving into the historic Stapleton International Airport Control Tower complex, formerly occupied by Punch Bowl Social and vacant for 20 years prior to that. Stapleton International Airport was the main airport for the Denver area before it was replaced by Denver International Airport in 1996.
The brewpub is set to open, if all goes as planned, in the historic building that's attached to the 164-foot-tall tower by next summer.
“The decision to pursue and open our second location was very much expedited when this property became available, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we couldn’t be more thrilled about," said FlyteCo Brewing co-owner Morgan O' Sullivan.
FlyteCo Brewing plans to maintain the game-focused vibe of former building occupant Punch Bowl Social, including the bowling alleys, mini-golf, and karaoke rooms. They also plan to offer a full food menu, wine and liquor, and a happy hour. They'll also have on-site brewing at the location, specializing in experimental and smaller batch brews.
The control tower is the perfect setting for the brewery, on par with its deep roots in aviation. Two of the three owners are pilots and 10 percent of proceeds from the brewery go toward aviation scholarships, youth engagement programs, and veteran-focused organizations.
The original location of FlyteCo Brewing is found at 4499 W 38th Avenue in Denver, which is the location of an 1800s electric plant building that was used for Denver's streetcar system. That location is known for its airplane design elements, including a salvaged wing and a replica Boeing 737 fuselage.
Find out more about this brewery here.
