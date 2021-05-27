Two wolves that were spotted in northern Colorado earlier this year were initially thought to be two males that had wandered into the state from Wyoming. According to a recent report, that assumption may have been way off.
Announced by Governor Jared Polis on May 27, the two wolves are now believed to be a breeding pair after Colorado Parks and Wildlife determined that one of the wolves is female.
Dubbed 'John and Jane Wolf' by Polis (opposed to their official names M2101 and F1084), the governor also announced that there's a chance the wolves may have pups in their den, typically born in the spring. If this is the case, it would reportedly be the first time wild wolf pups have been born in Colorado since the 1940s.
The official press release produced by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on the matter indicates that whether or not the pair has reproduced remains unknown at this time.
As noted by Polis, a few pups and one breeding pair aren't enough to form a sustainable population, but with a greater species reintroduction on the way thanks to a November vote, it might be a start.
While wolves were eradicated from Colorado decades ago, there have been several cases where the species has been spotted in the Centennial State since after traveling across state lines.
Stay tuned for more information to be released about these developments in upcoming days and weeks.
Read the full announcement from Polis here.
(1) comment
years after Idaho introduced and fostered wolf populations - they are now planning to eradicate 95% of their wolf population - is this the future for Colorado because a bunch of out of state people got Colorado into the reintroduction of wolves?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.