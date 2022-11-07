Breckenridge Ski Resort has officially announced that it will be opening early due to favorable snowmaking conditions and the help of a snowstorm that dropped 14-plus inches of fresh powder last week.
The resort will be open for the season beginning on November 9 at 8:30 AM, which is two days sooner than expected. It will remain open daily between 8:30 AM and 4 PM through the end of the season.
“We are thrilled to kick off the winter season early this year thanks to cold temperatures and great progress on snowmaking at the resort,” said Jody Churich, vice president and chief operating officer of Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a news release.
“While Mother Nature has provided the temps, I want to give a huge shoutout to all of our resort employees for making this possible. We can’t wait to welcome back our Breck community to the mountain for the 2022-23 winter season."
On opening day, guests will have access to roughly 54 acres of terrain on Peak 8, officials said. There will also be a DJ, waffles, and a free pair of Oakley goggles to whoever ends up on 'first chair.'
"Please be reminded that limited terrain and early season conditions exist. Breckenridge Ski Resort requires all skiers and riders to observe all posted signs and warnings. Uphill access at Breck is currently not open due to early season mountain preparations and snowmaking," the release said.
For more information visit the Breckenridge Ski Resort website here.
