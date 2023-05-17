Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced their closing day of the 2022-2023 season, which will come after close to 200 consecutive days of slopesport operations.
The last day of the Breckenridge Resort winter season will be Sunday, May 21. For reference, their ski season started on Wednesday, November 9.
Summer operations at Breckenridge Resort are slated to start on June 30, with the resort offering numerous warm weather activities at this time. Head there to bike, hike, and more.
“It’s been such a fun and memorable season at Breck. We kicked off the season two days early in November, opened the new Rip’s Ride chair, and celebrated with our employees and community across our Five Peaks and into town,” said Jody Churich, vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort. “While the new snow last week made for great late season skiing and riding, conditions change rapidly in the springtime, and we are no longer seeing below-freezing overnight temperatures. We will send out the season in style on Sunday on Peak 7 with skiing, riding and music with DJ DC.”
Looking ahead to next ski season, Breckenridge has plans to upgrade 5-Chair over the summer. A new high-speed quad lift will be installed, expected to improve the Peak 8 winter experience.
Find more information about Breck's closing day and their transition to summer operations here.
