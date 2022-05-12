An evacuation order has been issued in the area of Summer Grace and Akerman Drive in Colorado Springs due to a wildland fire.
UPDATE: Video from the scene posted at 2:15 shows good progress in the fight against this fire.
This is located on the city's northeast side, east of Powers Boulevard and between Dublin Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard. This is a residential area. It is also close to Sand Creek Trail.
A widespread emergency alert went out to many residents around the city related to this event. Right now, the evacuation order applies to Summer Grace/Akerman Drive, though additional areas are being evacuated. Given the changing nature of this story, those who may be impacted should check here for the most up-to-date information.
A high wind warning is in effect in Colorado Springs until 2 PM on Thursday (subject to extension), which means dangerous fire conditions amid dry conditions.
An additional evacuation due to another fire is underway for Skylark Mobile Home Park.
This is a developing story.
Find updates from the Colorado Springs Fire Department here and from the National Weather Service here.
15 trailers burned and one dead in Skylark mobile home fire. Suspected meth lab.
It’s being reported that eight homes were destroyed in the Skylark Mobile Home Park. Fortunately no injuries reported so far.
Hope all stay safe in all these fires all over Colorado Springs! Jess
