Some residents of the Woodland Park area are being told to prepare for possible evacuations after a wildfire has sparked in the Rampart Range area on Tuesday afternoon.

With smoke visible along I-25, west of the Air Force Academy, and in the Colorado Springs metro, those located east of Highway 24 on Sun Valley Drive and Radiant Court to Village Terrace have been put on a pre-evacuation notice.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of the blaze, with the US Forest Service taking command. Mount Herman Road has been closed as a result.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is posting updates on their Twitter account.

