File photo. Photo Credit: alptraum (iStock).

On Thursday afternoon, another wildfire popped up in Colorado.

According to Vail Daily, a wildfire has sparked near Red Sandstone forest road, which is near Vail. It was last estimated to be half an acre in size and on public land. Crews are responding to the scene.

Elsewhere in Colorado, the Black Mountain Fire is burning in Grand County near the East Troublesome Fire burn scar, which took place last year. The Black Mountain Fire reached a size of 418 acres and had 69 percent containment at last report.

This piece may be updated as new information about the fire near Vail is released.

