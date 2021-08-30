Estimated to be roughly 150 acres in size, Black Mountain Fire sparked at about 1 PM on Sunday in Grand County, Colorado, approximately 8 miles northeast of Kremmling. This is near the East Troublesome burn area.
The official location of the blaze is on the west side of Slide Mountain, with the cause currently unknown.
According to officials, this is expected to be an "extended duration fire."
Multiple fire engines are on the scene, assisted by a large air tanker and a helicopter. Additional resources have been requested.
Currently burning through mix conifer, smoke from the blaze can be seen in the surrounding Grand County area, as well as in Boulder and Larimer counties. Pre-evacuation notices have been issued in Grand County in the area of the blaze.
Drought continues to be an issue in Grand County, which could contribute to this fire's growth.
63% of Grand County is in drought -- 32% in Extreme drought. Black Mountain fire laid down overnight but could resurge in the hot sun today #9wx pic.twitter.com/f9XWMfFszl— Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) August 30, 2021
See the official InciWeb page here.
