Photo Credit: Eagle Valley Wildland via Facebook.

A small wildfire has sparked in the mountains outside of Gypsum, Colorado. As of 11:45 AM, the fire was about 3/4s of an acre in size with air support on the way.

A large amount of smoke is present in the area, causing concern among those present. According to authorities, most of this smoke is from wildfires taking place in Arizona and New Mexico.

While this fire is being addressed, Cottonwood Pass Road is closed from Gypsum and El Jebel.

Find additional updates on the Eagle Valley Wildland Facebook page.

Gypsum, Colorado is located in Eagle County, near Vail. It's home to a population of around 6,500 residents.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run.

