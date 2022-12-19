UPDATE: A 3:45 PM estimate put the Sunshine Canyon fire at 18 acres in size. Evacuation Warning issued for areas of west Boulder between Linden Avenue and University Avenue.
Additional updates can be found on the Boulder Office of Emergency Management Twitter page.
––––––
According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, a wildfire has sparked in Sunshine Canyon. Few details are available, but mandatory evacuations are underway.
The wildfire is in the area of 29000 Block of Sunshine Canyon, with the map below showing information about evacuations. Though not labeled on the map provided by the Office of Emergency Management, the red is presumably where mandatory evacuations are underway.
Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars has stated that the fire was originally a structure fire which moved onto wildland and jumped across a road, escaping containment. At 2:11 PM, it was reported to be a quarter-acre amid heavy winds.
Large animals being evacuated can be taken to the Boulder County Fairgrounds.
The is a breaking news story.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.