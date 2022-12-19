The burning dry grass with opaque dense bluish smoke Photo Credit: Blue Cat Studio (iStock).

UPDATE: A 3:45 PM estimate put the Sunshine Canyon fire at 18 acres in size. Evacuation Warning issued for areas of west Boulder between Linden Avenue and University Avenue.

Additional updates can be found on the Boulder Office of Emergency Management Twitter page.

According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, a wildfire has sparked in Sunshine Canyon. Few details are available, but mandatory evacuations are underway.

The wildfire is in the area of 29000 Block of Sunshine Canyon, with the map below showing information about evacuations. Though not labeled on the map provided by the Office of Emergency Management, the red is presumably where mandatory evacuations are underway.

Map: Boulder OEM, ©2022 Google Maps.

Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars has stated that the fire was originally a structure fire which moved onto wildland and jumped across a road, escaping containment. At 2:11 PM, it was reported to be a quarter-acre amid heavy winds.

Large animals being evacuated can be taken to the Boulder County Fairgrounds.

The is a breaking news story.

