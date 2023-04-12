In breaking news, a wildfire has sparked in Park County near Latigo Loop and McMurray Road near Harstel, Colorado. This is located roughly 20 miles south of Harstel and 10 miles west of Nathrop. As a result, everyone within a five-mile radius of the Badger Creek Ranch area has been ordered to evacuate. This is mandatory.
An emergency shelter has been established at the Fairplay Community College at 880 Bogue Street in Fairplay. Large animals and livestock can be taken to the Fairplay Fairgrounds.
This wildfire sparked under 'red flag' conditions due to high winds and low humidity. The red flag conditions are expected to continue into tomorrow.
This is a breaking news story and details are limited. Find additional updates on the Park County Twitter page.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.