UPDATE: A KOAA article updated at 4:25 PM states that Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation order for Westerly Apartments and has returned the Ken Caryl area to a pre-evacuation status.
Evacuations have been issued due to a large grass fire, dubbed the Oak Fire, that sparked at about 2:30 PM on Monday in Colorado's Jefferson County, according to the West Metro Fire Rescue.
The fire, last estimated at 150 acres, is located on Hogback near Colorado 470. C470 has been closed from Ken Caryl to Kipling while crews work to fight the blaze.
The Westerly apartment complex has been evacuated and pre-evacuation notices have been issued for Ken Caryl Valley.
"Reminder: if it takes longer to evacuate due to medical or other reasons, residents do not need to wait to be told to evacuate. Residents can self-evacuate if they feel they should," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet.
Teams from the West Metro Fire Rescue and the South Metro Fire Rescue are responding to the scene.
Two strike teams have been ordered. Firefighters hitting flames near 470. pic.twitter.com/ym8LzFdYjy— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 27, 2021
🛑 CLOSED: South Valley Park closed due to wildfire operations. Please avoid the area.— Jeffco Open Space (@JeffcoOpenSpace) December 27, 2021
The evacuation center is located at Chatfield High School.
This is a breaking news story. More detail may be added as it becomes available.
(1) comment
Good reporting - thanks for getting on this so fast.
Fire crews have done an great job and it is diminishing in size and is no longer close to the Westerly Apartments or the South Valley Park.
