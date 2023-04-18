The burning dry grass with opaque dense bluish smoke Photo Credit: Blue Cat Studio (iStock).

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, "a wildfire has erupted" at John Martin Reservoir State Park near towns of Lamar and Las Animas in southeastern Colorado. The public is asked to avoid this area.

While few details are available at this time regarding acreage or containment, it's worth noting that the blaze sparked on a 'red flag' day amid dangerous wildfire conditions, including winds and low humidity.

A helicopter is being used to help in the fight against the blaze, provided that strong winds do not make it too dangerous to fly.

A smoke plume from the fire can be seen on radar.

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

