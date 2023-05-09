According to a 1:04 PM Tuesday social media post from the Grand County Sheriff's Office, an emergency response team is fighting a wildland fire that sparked on Highway 40 near mile marker 163. This is in the area of Whiteley Peak, north of Kremmling and southeast of Steamboat Springs.
UPDATE: 1:20 PM; Wildfire is being mopped up, but highway remains closed. No structures were threatened and no one was injured.
The blaze has resulted in a westbound closure of Highway 40 at Highway 134 and an eastbound closure at mile marker 164.
The fire reportedly started on bales of hay that were on the highway, spreading to nearby sage. It is unknown what caused the bales to spark.
Details about the size of the blaze or containment were not released at time of publishing.
Find additional updates on the Grand County Sheriff's Office Twitter page.
