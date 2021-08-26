Vail Resorts has announced opening dates for ski resorts around the nation, including those in Colorado.
The earliest Vail-owned Colorado resort to open will be Keystone, with goals to open the resort some time in October. A specific date remains unavailable at this location, as this opening will be weather dependent. According to the company, Keystone will open "as early as possible" in October.
Breckenridge and Vail will follow the Keystone opening, with lifts set to start spinning at these locations on November 12. This will be followed by the opening of Beaver Creek and Crested Butte on November 24.
Currently, Vail Resorts is offering an Epic Pass price reduction of 20 percent through Labor Day. This brings the price of the Epic Pass to $783, with the normal price set at $979. The Epic Local Pass, an option many Coloradans opt for, currently costs $583 dollars through September 6, reduced from a full price of $729.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.