Two people have been pronounced dead after a single-engine airplane crashed into the Anthem Ranch retirement community in Broomfield, officials from the North Metro Fire Rescue District announced on Sunday.
The Broomfield Police Department first reported on the crash at around 12:38.
"As a result of today's plane crash in Anthem Ranch, there were two fatalities. Sadly there were no survivors. No bystanders were injured and no homes were damaged," officials said.
No additional information was made available.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.