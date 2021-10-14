Traffic backed up in the area of Vail Pass on westbound lanes of I-70. Photo Credit: CDOT.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, westbound lanes of I-70 have closed between the Vail Pass Summit and East Vail due to an accident.

While the initial update states that the westbound lanes are fully closed, it also states that there is alternating traffic. It's unclear if this means that westbound travelers are able to periodically use eastbound lanes. Either way, traffic appears to be a near stand-still, if not stopped in images from the scene.

Slower speeds are advised as slick roads are present.

Details about the accident haven't been released, though an image from the scene does appear to show emergency vehicles on site.

This traffic camera appears to show emergency vehicles on the scene of a crash in the area of Vail Pass on I-70. Unfortunately, the scene is slightly out of view. Photo Credit: CDOT.

No estimated time for when the road will be fully reopened was released. Find updates on the CDOT website here.

This accident occurred as a storm is blowing through the state, also making some roads slushy on the Front Range and impacting travel in the central mountains. Read more about that here.

