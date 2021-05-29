Tornado near Campo, Colorado in 2010 (Photo) Credit Justin Hobson (iStock)

Memorial Day tornado that occurred near Campo, Colorado in 2010.

Photo Credit: Justin Hobson (iStock).

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Elbert, El Paso, Kiowa, Las Animas, Lincoln, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo counties are under the tornado watch until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Update 3:15 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm was located over Black Forest, 14 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. for northeaster El Paso County.

Keep up to date on weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Previous: A severe thunderstorm watch is also issued for north central El Paso County until 2:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located near Peyton, 18 miles northeast of Colorado Springs. The storm is reportedly moving east at 15 mph, the weather service said. Wind gusts of 60 mph and half-dollar-sized hail are expected during the storm. Calhan and Ellicott are also under the severe thunderstorm warning.

In other parts of Colorado, snow, lighting, hail, and more severe storm conditions are expected through Memorial Day from Saturday to Monday. 

