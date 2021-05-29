A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Elbert, El Paso, Kiowa, Las Animas, Lincoln, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo counties are under the tornado watch until 9 p.m. Saturday.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/OWSzQmSOR5— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 29, 2021
Update 3:15 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm was located over Black Forest, 14 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. for northeaster El Paso County.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Black Forest CO, Peyton CO, Falcon CO until 3:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/MVuIzPSydo— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 29, 2021
Keep up to date on weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
Previous: A severe thunderstorm watch is also issued for north central El Paso County until 2:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located near Peyton, 18 miles northeast of Colorado Springs. The storm is reportedly moving east at 15 mph, the weather service said. Wind gusts of 60 mph and half-dollar-sized hail are expected during the storm. Calhan and Ellicott are also under the severe thunderstorm warning.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Calhan CO, Peyton CO until 2:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/FcZWhPowPs— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 29, 2021
In other parts of Colorado, snow, lighting, hail, and more severe storm conditions are expected through Memorial Day from Saturday to Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.