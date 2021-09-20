UPDATE: A tweet from the park around 4 PM announced the reopening of the road. See the original piece below.
According to Rocky Mountain National Park, a closure has been put in place on Trail Ridge Road due to winter conditions. Park officials report that two-to-three-foot-deep snowdrifts are present, along with ice.
The closure was initially put in place seven miles from the eastern entrance of the park and 10 miles from the western entrance to the park on the Grand Lake side. Portions of this closure have since been lifted, with the park last reporting that the closure is now from Milner Pass on the west side and Rainbow Curve on the east side. Milner Pass is where the road crosses the Continental Divide.
Stretching 48 miles total and reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet, wintery weather can be a common cause for concern on Trail Ridge Road, also resulting in a planned closure on the road throughout the winter months of the year. At times, the winter closure can last through spring and into summer depending on snowpack.
Along with a closure on Trail Ridge Road, Rocky Mountain National Park's Old Fall River Road is also closed due to winter conditions.
Both closures will be lifted when conditions permit.
Light snow rolled through Colorado last night and on Monday morning, with the heaviest totals falling in the northern part of the state. While only a few inches of snow fell, winds have resulted in the problematic drifting. Several resorts also reported a little bit of snow, including Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, and Breckenridge.
Updates regarding the closure are being posted to the Rocky Mountain National Park Twitter page.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.