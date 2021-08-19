UPDATE: At 4:15, the National Weather Service updated their alert list to announce a continued risk for the Northwestern Elbert County and Central Arapahoe County areas through 4:45 PM, warning of ping pong ball-size hail. This is expected to injure those outside and damage property. The alert noted in the article below has expired unless another update is posted.
The National Weather Service is warning those in Weld County to be on the look-out for tennis ball-size hail and 60 mile-per-hour winds.
"People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles," reads the warning.
The warning is currently in place through 4:15 PM, though this was previously extended and may extend again.
If in the Weld County area, seek shelter.
The surrounding area is also subject to large, damaging hail, though Weld County will likely see the worst of it.
Updates on alerts can be found here.
