UPDATE: At 10:25 AM, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office determined that the package was not a threat.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a suspicious package was found at Littleton's Robert F. Clement Park, located off of Bowles Avenue.
Out of precaution, the park has been cleared of guests while the investigation is underway.
There are no road closures in place as of now.
As of 10 AM, this is all of the information that has been released. Updates will likely be posted to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Twitter page.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.