UPDATE: At 10:25 AM, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office determined that the package was not a threat.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a suspicious package was found at Littleton's Robert F. Clement Park, located off of Bowles Avenue.

Out of precaution, the park has been cleared of guests while the investigation is underway.

There are no road closures in place as of now.

As of 10 AM, this is all of the information that has been released. Updates will likely be posted to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Twitter page.

This is a developing story.

