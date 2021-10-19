Found 8.3 miles northeast of the town of Gardner in Southern Colorado, the Red Canyon Fire experienced rapid growth on Tuesday amid high winds and dry conditions.
After sparking on October 13, the fire was around .8 acres for nearly a week, producing little to no smoke at times. That changed today, when the fire spread to 9.25 acres, carrying smoke into the town of Rye that was also visible from I-25 as a haze.
Burning on US Forest Service land, a USFS fire engine and a type 2 helicopter are currently being used to fight the blaze.
Additional details can be found here.
Strong winds and dry conditions in Colorado have increased the fire risk in recent days and weeks. Do you part to prevent forest fires by using extreme caution and following all local rules.
