According to the Colorado State Patrol branch servicing the La Junta and Lamar area in southeast Colorado, strong winds are wreaking havoc and creating a dangerous scenario.
Power poles are down on Otero County road 15 and small fires have popped up along Highway 109. Due to debris and dust being blown by the wind, "brown out conditions" are also present on Highway 50.
Those traveling in the area should proceed with caution. Outdoor recreation is ill-advised at this time, as tree limbs may fall.
Much of Colorado is currently experiencing strong winds, especially southern and eastern regions. Wind gusts of 90 MPH were already recorded in Cañon City on Tuesday, along with gusts of 88 in Apache City, 85 in Westcliffe, and 77 in Manitou Springs.
Along with the strong winds, lower elevation rain is expected to move through the region.
It's worth noting that several areas have wind-related travel restrictions in place, particularly for high-profile vehicles.
Find weather alerts on the National Weather Service website and find travel alerts on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.