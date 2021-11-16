Photo Credit: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a closure has been put in place on I-70 on eastbound lanes between Silver Plume and Georgetown. This is due to a vehicle fire at mile marker 227.5, with images from the scene showing a semi truck on fire in that area.

According to officials, delays are expected. A timeline for clean-up has not been released, nor have other details related to the incident.

Images from the scene appear to show plenty of traffic in the area with emergency vehicles blocking eastbound lanes.

Eastbound lanes can be seen on the right side of this image. Traffic is stopped in this direction, with multiple emergency vehicles on site. Traffic is moving in the westbound lanes on the left of the image, albeit slowly. Photo credit: CDOT.

Find official updates for this situation on the CDOT Twitter thread or website.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

