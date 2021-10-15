Following a scary string of events, a semi-truck has overturned in Summit County, Colorado, closing southbound lanes of Highway 9 in Silverthorne. With no one injured, emergency response crews have found another way to help out at the scene – unloading cases of Coors beer that the semi-truck was transporting.
The semi-truck lost its brakes while traveling on the descent found west of Eisenhower Tunnel during icy conditions. Eventually, the truck clipped a Jeep before careening down the Silverthorne exit. The truck then crashed into a median as it turned onto Blue River Parkway, what is typically a busy intersection.
"Remarkably, nobody was injured, and somehow, no vehicles were in the path," wrote Summit Fire & EMS on their Facebook page in regard to the incident.
Lanes have been closed until the vehicle can be righted and towed, with responding crews on site now focused on unloading 12-packs of Coors beer from the trailer before that takes place.
Crews in Summit County have been busy over the last few days, responding to accidents on what one veteran engineer called "some of the iciest roads in his career."
When traveling Colorado's mountain roads, it's crucial to be aware of how well your vehicle is braking, being proactive about managing your speed. Follow the National Weather Service website for updates on when winter weather may be rolling through and check out the Colorado Department of Transportation website for travel updates.
