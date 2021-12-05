A new wildfire sparked at around 3 PM on Sunday in Jefferson County, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
The fire, called the West Ranch Fire, is located in the foothills just west of Ken Caryl Valley. It was most recently reported to be around four to five acres wide.
At this time, no structures are threatened by the fire, the department reported.
Crews from West Metro Fire Rescue and Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District are responding to the blaze.
There is a 4 to 5 acre wildfire in the foothills west of Ken Caryl Valley. Crews with West Metro and @ICFPD are looking for best access to the fire. At this time, no stuctures are threatened. Updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/1xZpuuU5nD— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 5, 2021
The #westranchfire now estimated at 6 acres. Over 30 firefighters and 20 apparatus now working the fire pic.twitter.com/RjR5tXBQVx— ICFPD (@ICFPD) December 5, 2021
This is a breaking news story. More detail may be added as it becomes available.
