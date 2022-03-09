According to a 1:17 PM tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation, westbound lanes of I-70 are closed from the Vail Pass summit to Vail – a 14-mile stretch. As of 2:15 PM, the closure was still in place.
This closure comes as a winter storm starts to hit Colorado, likely to drop up to 18 inches of snow in parts of the state while temperatures plummet.
Images from the scene show snow in the area, though pavement can be seen. One key issue right now is blowing snow, with a high wind speeds expected to limit visibility.
Find the most up-to-date information on the CDOT travel map here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.