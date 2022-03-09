Photo Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation.

This image shows the scene at the top of Vail Pass, where the closure starts. Photo Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation.

According to a 1:17 PM tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation, westbound lanes of I-70 are closed from the Vail Pass summit to Vail – a 14-mile stretch. As of 2:15 PM, the closure was still in place.

This closure comes as a winter storm starts to hit Colorado, likely to drop up to 18 inches of snow in parts of the state while temperatures plummet.

Images from the scene show snow in the area, though pavement can be seen. One key issue right now is blowing snow, with a high wind speeds expected to limit visibility.

Find the most up-to-date information on the CDOT travel map here.

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

