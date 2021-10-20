Brian Laundrie. Photo Credit: Moab Police Department.

Brian Laundrie. Photo Credit: Moab Police Department.

In breaking news, possible human remains have been found by belongings of Brian Laundrie inside of Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday.

According to Fox News, the remains were found at a site that was being searched by a cadaver dog, with the FBI expected to provide an update later on Wednesday. The news service also reports that the coroner has arrived at the site.

Brian Laundrie has been a person of interest in the homicide case of his girlfriend Gabby Petito. A warrant for his arrest was later issued for charges related to unauthorized use of her credit card.

Speculation about the fate of Brian Laundrie been a hot topic since his disappearance more than a month ago. In recent news, Internet sleuths speculated that he may still be alive based on social media activity on one of his accounts.

Read the full report about the discovery of possible human remains here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.