In breaking news, possible human remains have been found by belongings of Brian Laundrie inside of Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday.
According to Fox News, the remains were found at a site that was being searched by a cadaver dog, with the FBI expected to provide an update later on Wednesday. The news service also reports that the coroner has arrived at the site.
Brian Laundrie has been a person of interest in the homicide case of his girlfriend Gabby Petito. A warrant for his arrest was later issued for charges related to unauthorized use of her credit card.
Speculation about the fate of Brian Laundrie been a hot topic since his disappearance more than a month ago. In recent news, Internet sleuths speculated that he may still be alive based on social media activity on one of his accounts.
Read the full report about the discovery of possible human remains here.
