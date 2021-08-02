I-70 Damage from Mudslides July 2021 (Photo) Photo Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will continue to be closed due to "extreme damage" from the latest round of heavy rain and flooding on July 31, 2021.

Photo Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation.

In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Governor Jared Polis announced that he would be issuing a state disaster declaration in addition to preparing to request a federal disaster declaration under the Stafford Act. This is in response to destructive mudslides that have occurred around the state in recent days and weeks, specifically in the Glenwood Canyon area.

According to Polis, he was planning to join a helicopter surveillance tour of the area and the damage that exists, but helicopters were grounded due to incoming rain and hail – both of which could make the situation worse.

Officials called the mudslides 'unlike anything they had seen before.' Not only did weekend mudslides result in widespread damage, they also trapped more than 100 people overnight.

This is a developing story.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

