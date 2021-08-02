In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Governor Jared Polis announced that he would be issuing a state disaster declaration in addition to preparing to request a federal disaster declaration under the Stafford Act. This is in response to destructive mudslides that have occurred around the state in recent days and weeks, specifically in the Glenwood Canyon area.
According to Polis, he was planning to join a helicopter surveillance tour of the area and the damage that exists, but helicopters were grounded due to incoming rain and hail – both of which could make the situation worse.
Officials called the mudslides 'unlike anything they had seen before.' Not only did weekend mudslides result in widespread damage, they also trapped more than 100 people overnight.
This is a developing story.
