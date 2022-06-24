UPDATE: This road has since reopened. More details about the reason behind the closure will likely emerge in upcoming hours and days.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity has shut down Colorado 9 in both directions at US 6 and I-70. This is in the area of the Silverthorne outlets and accurate as of 9:28 AM. It is unclear how long the closure will be in place.
A report from Summit Daily indicates that officers in body armor are in a standoff, with guns drawn on a recreational vehicle.
Silverthorne is found along I-70 in the central mountains of Colorado, near Breckenridge, Keystone Ski Resort, and Copper Mountain.
This is a developing story. At this time there aren't many details available.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.